Town chief reveals he missed out on former Coventry defender

Town boss Graeme Jones admitted the club missed out on signing centre half Jordan Willis who opted to join Sunderland this morning.

The 24-year-old defender left Coventry City with the aim of playing in the Championship at the end of last season, but has instead headed to the League One Black Cats, who were beaten in the play-off final by Charlton Athletic last term.

Jones said: “I like Jordan, he's someone that I've followed.

"Mick’s (Harford) seen him, I've seen him, Gary Brabin's (assistant boss) seen him, Kevin Reeves (scout) has seen him.

"He was an option for us, but I think he’s got himself a good move today.

"It’s League One and we're obviously looking for players that can come and play in the Championship, so we missed out on that one, and we’ll have to look somewhere else.”

Meanwhile, Jones also quashed rumours that the club had been looking to bring in Reading midfielder Liam Kelly who headed to Feyenoord last week, adding: "Not at all. The name has never been mentioned."