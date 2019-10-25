Town defender joins Hendon on loan

Hatters defender Corey Panter has joined Southern League Premier Division South side Hendon on loan for a month.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature in a first team game for the Hatters, but was named on the bench on multiple occasions last season.

An academy graduate who joined the club in May 2009, Panter signed a development contract in the summer, and will gain valuable first team minutes with the Greens.

The Avenue Park Stadium based outfit are currently 21st in the division, sitting three points from safety with 12 games played.

Panter could make his debut in the FA Trophy at Whitehawk tomorrow afternoon, before Hendon head to Hartley Wintney in the league on Tuesday night.