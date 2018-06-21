Town installed as fifth favourites for League One title

Luton Town have been installed as fifth favourites to win League One by sponsors Sky Bet.

The Hatters, back in the third tier of English football for the first time in a decade, are 12/1 with the bookies to win the title, the same price as Scunthorpe, with Nathan Jones' side 7/2 to go up automatically and 12/1 to make an immediate return to League Two.

Sunderland are unsurprisingly the favourites at 11/4, with fellow relegated side Barnsley second at 8/1, while Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth are joint third on 11/1.

Accrington and Wycombe, who came up with Luton last season, are both 100/1, with play-off winners Coventry given odds of 20/1.

Full odds (to win League One): Sunderland, 11/4; Barnsley 8/1; Charlton Athletic 11/1; Portsmouth 11/1; Luton Town 12/1; Scunthorpe United 12/1; Peterborough United 16/1; Coventry City 20/1; Bradford City 25/1; Bristol Rovers 28/1; Burton Albion 28/1; Oxford United 28/1; Southend United 28/1; Blackpool 33/1; Doncaster Rovers 33/1; Fleetwood Town 33/1; Rochdale 33/1; Shrewsbury Town 33/1; Plymouth Argyle 40/1; AFC Wimbledon 50/1; Gillingham 66/1; Walsall 66/1; Accrington Stanley 100/1; Wycombe Wanderers 100/1.