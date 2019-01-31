Town interim boss expects 'dynamic' young Seagull to make a real impact at Luton

Luton interim boss Mick Harford is anticipating Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Aaron Connolly to make a huge impact at Kenilworth Road when fully fit.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international, who scored for the Seagulls during Town's 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win in September, has just signed a new long term contract at the Amex.

He currently has a slight hamstring injury, but is expected to link up with his new team-mates soon, as Harford said: "Aaron is very lively. He’s a threat off the back of defenders. He always plays on the shoulder.

“He’s a player we’ve really monitored over the last two or three months, kept tabs on him and watched him on five or six occasions and he’s one we are absolutely thrilled to get into the football club.

“He’ll make the pitch big, he’s aggressive in his runs, he’s dynamic in everything he does, and he’s the right type for us.

"He’s the right age and hopefully he’ll come here and do well, develop and score us some goals.

“He’s got a bit of a niggle with his hamstring at the moment, so won’t be coming in until he’s fit.

"But when he does come in, we know we’ve got a handful on our hands and he’ll be a massive threat to defences in League One.”