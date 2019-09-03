Town keeper joins Oxford City on loan

Luton keeper Harry Isted has joined Vanarama National League South side Oxford City on a short-term loan.

The 22-year-old, who signed a new contract at Kenilworth Road in the summer, is in line to make his debut this evening against Weymouth, with former Town stopper Craig King struggling with a knee injury.

Having signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2017 following his release by then-Premier League side Stoke City, Isted went out on loan to Chesham United in early 2018.

Isted made his first senior appearances for the Town in the Checkatrade Trophy last term, playing twice in total, while was on the bench a number of times as Luton won the League One title last term.

He will be on loan at Court Place Farm until September 30.