Town kicked out of Beds Senior Cup after fielding ineligible player

Potton United move through to the final at Kenilworth Road

Luton have been removed from the Beds FA Senior Cup after fielding an ineligible player during their semi-final victory at Potton United last week.

Transfer window signing Peter Kioso started the game that Hatters won 1-0 thanks to Josh Neufville's strike, but hadn't featured in enough matches for Town to qualify for an appearance in the final four clash.

Rule 8(e) of the competition states that 'players involved in semi-finals must have played at least four times in the current season for the team they wish to represent (League, League Cup, County Cup and FA Competition matches only apply).'

A statement from the Hatters said: "We can confirm that Luton Town have been removed from the Beds FA Senior Cup as a result of fielding an ineligible player in last week’s semi-final win at Potton United.

"The club admitted that the competition’s rule 8(e) had been broken and have not been fined as a result.

"Potton have been awarded the tie and will now compete in the final against Biggleswade Town, after Bedford Town - the winners of the other semi-final - were also removed from the competition for fielding an ineligible player."