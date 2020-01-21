Town linked with a move for Hartlepool full back

Luton have been linked with a move for Hartlepool right back Peter Kioso as they hunt a first signing of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old headed to Victoria Park from Town's near neighbours Dunstable Town back in July 2018 and has thrived ever since, leading to reports on TeamTalk this afternoon that he could be about to return to Bedfordshire.

He made 39 appearances last season for Pools, becoming a firm favourite with supporters, and has continued that form this term, playing 31 times so far, scoring three goals, including in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town.

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has made it known he is desperate to strengthen before the window closes, adding to a defence that has kept one clean sheet in the Championship, conceding 61 goals, one of his main priorities.