Town make two changes at Doncaster

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has made two changes to his side from last weekend's 1-1 draw at Wycombe for their League One clash at Doncaster Rovers this afternoon.

Midfielder Jorge Grant and attacker Harry Cornick come in for Andrew Shinnie and James Justin, the duo dropping to the bench.

Striker Danny Hylton wasn't fit enough to be included, while Tuesday night goalscorer Aaron Jarvis makes the bench.

He is joined by keeper Harry Isted, with Marek Stech missing out after Jones revealed he required a hernia operation in the week.

Rovers: Marko Marosi, Niall Mason, Danny Andrew, Joe Wright, Andy Butler (C), Mallik Wilks, Ben Whiteman, John Marquis, Herbie Kane, Matty Blair, James Coppinger.

Subs not used: Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Paul Taylor, Alfie May, Jermaine Anderson, Alfie Beestin, Cody Prior.

Hatters: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Glen Rea (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jorge Grant, Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick, James Collins.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Alan McCormack, Alan Sheehan, James Justin, Andrew Shinnie, Eunan O'Kane, Aaron Jarvis.

Referee:Tom Nield.