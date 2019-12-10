Town players praise boss Jones for not panicking after Brentford hammering

Hatters boss Graeme Jones has been praised by his players for the manner in which he handled the aftermath of last weekend's shocking 7-0 defeat at Brentford.

Town’s efforts to stay in the Championship were given a huge jolt at Griffin Park, as they conceded four goals in 15 first half minutes to eventually end up on the wrong end of a hammering, their heaviest league defeat since 1966.

However, Luton showed huge character to bounce back from the embarrassment at the first attempt, beating fellow relegation rivals Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of George Moncur's stoppage time winner.

The midfielder revealed how the squad had benefited from Jones keeping a cool header in training rather then rip up his previous methods just because of the enormity of the reverse.

He said: “We got beat last week and if you do a drastic change I don’t think that’s the right way.

“He played it really good as we didn’t change much from what we’ve been doing every week, apart from maybe a few more tactical things.

“He kept it very simple and very upbeat, so no-one would think about the last result, which is really pleasing.

"I think it showed as to come back from a defeat like that, it takes quite a lot of doing.”

Fellow goalscorer Callum McManaman was of the same opinion too, as he said: "To be fair, it’s not been a tough week as in training hard.

"It’s been more preparing and the mental side of it, getting ready for the test of Wigan and a different type of game, because Wigan and Brentford play completely different ways.

"So the gaffer hasn’t been beasting us running-wise, it’s more been tactical stuff.

"It’s paid off as we were fresh and come the last 15-20 minutes, there was only one team trying to win the game."

Recalled midfielder Luke Berry also spoke of the lack of panic there had been in training ahead of the contest, adding: "I think we just took a step back and realised it wasn’t good enough.

"We reviewed it and then we went into training, not panicky, there was an up in intensity, but no panic.

"No, let's panic, we’ll do something different, everything was calm and we got the result, that was the main thing on the Saturday."