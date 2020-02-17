Town receive 500 extra tickets for Charlton trip

Luton fans snap up original allocation

Luton have received an extra 500 tickets for next weekend's crucial Championship trip to Charlton Athletic.

The Hatters are just six points behind their hosts after winning back-to-back clashes, with victory potentially seeing them most just a point away from safety depending on results elsewhere.

Town have sold out their original allocation of 2,014 tickets for the game at the Valley, but supporters are able to purchase the new batch online or from the ticket office by phone or in person.

Tickets ordered now will not be available for collection until Wednesday onwards.

Luton then have two home games the following week with tickets remaining for their fixtures against Brentford and Stoke City on February 25 and February 29 respectively.