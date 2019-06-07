Town's Golden Glove winner Shea quick to thank his back-line

Luton stopper James Shea was quick to praise the Hatters’ back-line after he jointly won the Golden Glove award for the 2018-19 League One season.

Shea picked up the trophy along with Barnsley keeper Adam Davies, who also kept the same amount of shut outs, an impressive 19 in total.

Luton’s number one couldn’t quite finish as the front-runner, conceding in the 3-1 win over Oxford on the final day, with Davies also beaten during the Tykes’ 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Shea, 27, who made 46 appearances for the Hatters last term after keeping Marek Stech out of the team, said: “It was 19 in the league, 20 overall, so it’s been a collective effort.

“I only realised half way through the second half when Barnsley scored, because they had scored first and I just thought, ‘I hope Barnsley concede a goal.’

“Thankfully someone told me behind the goal they conceded, so I knew we’d tied.

“I didn’t realise I actually got a trophy for it until we went in and some fella came up and said ‘we’ve got the trophy here for the golden glove,’ so I was over the moon about that.

“It’s great for me, I get the trophy at the end of the day, but the back four have been unbelievable.

“In that 28 game unbeaten run, it was like, we’d score one and that’s it game’s done, finished, complete, go home now, because were weren’t going to concede a goal.

“We kept so many clean sheets it was ridiculous to be fair.

“I wasn’t having much to do, just the back four were so good in front of us.

“So it’s a credit to them and I’ve got to thank them really for my trophy.”

Shea wasn’t the only one receiving personal silverware last season either as striker James Collins won the League One Golden Boot award, after scoring an impressive 25 goals, the highest tally of his career.