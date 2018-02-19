Town’s lead trimmed as Wycombe and Accrington gain ground

Luton Town had their lead at the top of League Two trimmed to five points at the weekend.

The Hatters, who weren’t in action due to Coventry City’s involvement in the FA Cup, saw their closest rivals going into the game, Accrington Stanley, only draw 1-1 at struggling Barnet,

That meant Stanley were overtaken by Wycombe Wanderers as they won 2-0 at Cheltenham to climb into second spot.

Luton are now just eight points ahead of fourth place, which is now Mansfield as they won 1-0 at Exeter City, with 13 matches to go.

However, the Hatters are now officially clear of relegation this term, with Barnet drawing and Chesterfield beaten 2-0 at Carlisle United.

Luton could see their gap to fourth cut to just six points should Notts County win at Cambridge tomorrow night, although the Hatters will have a game in hand on the Magpies.

Exeter City could move back into the play-offs as they visit Crewe.

Town are back in action on Saturday with a home match against Cheltenham, while Wycombe are at home to Morecambe, Accrington entertain Cambridge, Mansfield host Coventry, Notts County take on Stevenage and Swindon visit Chesterfield.