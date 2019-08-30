Town's on-loan Man City youngster Bolton called up to England U20 squad

Luton Town’s on-loan Manchester City player Luke Bolton has been called up to the England U20s squad for their matches against Netherlands and Switzerland next month.

Manager Keith Downing has picked a 21-strong squad for the clash against the Dutch in Shrewsbury on Thursday, September 5, before heading to Basel for their second game of the week against the Swiss on Monday, September 9.

Bolton has represented England U18s before and was a member of the squad that won the 2017 Toulon Tournament.

The 19-year-old has played four times for the Hatters since arriving from City earlier this month and came on for the second half of Town’s 3-0 win at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night.

Three Lions boss Downing said: “We see the U20s as a pathway to the U21s squad and also as an introduction to international football for players who might not have been involved previously.

“For some of the squad who have played for our younger teams, playing for the U20s is a continuation of the England pathway.

“But it’s also an age where players start to break into their club teams so it’s an opportunity for new lads who’ve done that and impressed to come in.

“The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lloyd Kelly and Dwight McNeil are examples of players who have come into the system at U20 level in the last couple of years.”

Squad

Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Accrington Stanley, loan from Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas McGill (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ferguson (West Bromwich Albion), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Tariq Lamptey (Chelsea), Joel Latibeaudiere (Manchester City), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Brandon Williams (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Conor Gallagher (Charlton Athletic, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury Town, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Angel Gomes (Manchester United), Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United), Callum Slattery (Southampton), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough).

Forwards: Luke Bolton (Luton Town, loan from Manchester City), Jack Clarke (Leeds United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Danny Loader (Reading), Luke Thomas (Barnsley).