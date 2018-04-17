Town’s players will be watching on as Exeter face Chesterfield

Hatters’ players are going to be watching from afar to see if promotion to League One is secured this evening according to midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Should Exeter in fourth lose at home to struggling Chesterfield at St James’ Park tonight, then it will mean Town are finally up, while a draw will mean they are there in everything but name, having a massively superior goal difference over the Grecians.

A home win will see Luton promoted with victory at Carlisle on Saturday, as Mpanzu said: “The boys are going to get together on Tuesday and see what happens.

“If it doesn’t happen then we go again against Carlisle, but we can’t let off now, because if Exeter draw or get three points, we’re going to need them at Carlisle.

“Nothing’s sorted yet, so if we don’t go up (on Tuesday), then Saturday, Carlisle are going to be a good, strong, aggressive team and we’ve got to go up there and get three points.”

Leaders Accrington, who are a point ahead of Luton with two games in hand, are also in action, at home to Yeovil, while third placed Wycombe head to play-off chasing Lincoln City.

Striker Danny Hylton clearly hasn’t given up hope of leapfrogging Stanley either, as he added: “We’ll try and take care of our games, try and win them all, we’ve got three games now, we believe we can win them all.

“Accrington have got some really tough games, if they come through it and they end up winning it then you hold your hands up and say fair play, because they’ve been on an amazing run.

“But if they do slip up, we’ll make sure that we’re right there to capitalise.