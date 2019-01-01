Town’s squad ‘itching’ to get stuck into a ‘pivotal’ January

The Luton squad is ‘itching’ to get what will be a ‘pivotal’ January underway according to midfielder Alan McCormack.

Town face a number of their promotion hopefuls this month, starting with the home game against Barnsley on New Year’s Day (yesterday).

They then travel to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup this weekend, before a trip to third placed Sunderland the following weekend.

Luton then host Peterborough, travel to Southend and end the month back at Kenilworth Road against current leaders Portsmouth.

McCormack said: “What a January we’ve got coming up and I’ve never seen a bunch of lads in a dressing room itching for this January.

“Top teams all coming to our place, one tough away game at Sunderland and this is the making of why people get promoted as when you play the best, you’ve got to beat the best and that’s what we’ve got to do.

“It’s an exciting month, Portsmouth, excellent side, Sunderland, very good, Barnsley, Peterborough, all top, top sides and exciting games.

“The fact that we’re at home, we’ve got a good record at home, superb support at home, it’s going to be a good month.

“I think that will be a pivotal part of the season.

“Come through that with a very good month and we’ll see where it takes us.

“But there’s a long, long way to go, we’ve just got to enjoy it and play our fluent football and enjoy it.”

After making his first league start in over four months during the 2-2 draw with Walsall on Saturday, McCormack now wants to feature as much as he can, adding: “As many games, as many minutes and as much as I can possibly give to this team.

“I’m 35 years of age, I want to enjoy every moment I’ve got left.

“You’re a long time retired, so at the moment I’m trying my best to play as many games and stay in the game for as long as I can and enjoy it and see where it takes us.”

Hatters go into today’s clash unbeaten in 12 league games thanks to a dramatic 2-2 draw with Walsall on Saturday.

It came courtesy of late goals from James Collins and Kazenga LuaLua, with the visitors cheered on by almost 2,000 supporters.

McCormack added: “You’re looking at a loss, then all of a sudden you’re getting a draw.

“You’re 2-0 down, we got one back and if we went 2-2 on 75 there was only going to be one winner.

“To get it at 90-odd minutes, I think we’ll take that, so we’re absolutely delighted with it.

“We celebrated and the fans were absolutely tremendous, two thousand here, it’s Christmas time, times you spend with your family and loved ones, but they’re coming in their numbers and supporting us.

“We only want to give them thrills like that, it’s better to do it with wins, but that will do.”