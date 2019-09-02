Town's unity proved stronger than Terriers' according to Jones

Luton chief Graeme Jones felt his side’s stronger togetherness than Saturday’s opponents Huddersffield played a major part in their 2-1 victory at the weekend,

The visitors came to Kenilworth Road tipped to challenge for promotion this season after being relegated from the Premier League last term.

They still had plenty of big hitters in the squad, such as £17.5m defender Terence Kongolo, plus £5m addition Florent Hadergjonaj, with £11.5m striker Steve Mounie on the bench.

Luton’s squad has been put together at a fraction of the cost, with only goalkeeper Simon Sluga actually costing a fee this summer, the rest of Graeme Jones’ new faces all snapped up on free transfers.

Jones said: “We knew Mounie was a threat, but three or four windows, Huddersfield have spent 70 million pounds, and we’ve spent one point three, so that’s what’s satisfying.

“It’s not easy that mental step, you can see their individual quality that they’ve got, but maybe their unity isn’t as strong as a team that we have, that’s what came out on top.”

Jones did also concede that his team had a few slices of luck along the way, with referee Andy Davies allowing play to continue when Jonathan Hogg was down, Andrew Shinnie firing home a terrific winner.

Late on, Sonny Bradley could have easily given a penalty away too for a tug on Elias Kachunga, only to see nothing given, but Jones added: “It’s about time.

“I think that we have to be careful, as I’ve been around the Premier League and Championship a while and sometimes the small club doesn’t get that little bit of luck that you need sometimes, or that decision that you need sometimes.

“I’ll accept that maybe we did today, but I think you earn that over a period of time.

“We’ve earned that over 10 weeks worth as the game more often than not rewards you and I think the boys have been rewarded.”