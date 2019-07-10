Town striker Collins thrilled to be up and running already

Town attacker James Collins was happy to get back amongst the goals during the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Collins, who notched 25 times last season on the way to the League One title, thumped home a header from Dan Potts’ cross, before tapping into an empty net once Jack Stacey, in his last Luton outing, had beaten keeper Connor Sansom to the ball.

He said: “The first pre-season game is mostly about fitness and getting minutes into your legs.

“Obviously a win for the boys is always welcome and two goals, you’re always happy to score goals, no matter what game it is.

“It was a great cross from Pottsy and I keep telling him, once he gets it out of his feet, put it in the box and I’ll be there.

“He did exactly that and I was delighted to head it into the back of the net.

“Then it was Shins (Andrew Shinnie) to Jack and then Jack did all the hard work really.

“He got there before the goalie and gave me an easy tap-in, so credit goes to him as well.”

Collins could and maybe should have had a hat-trick too, denied in stunning style by Sansom and then having another effort ruled out.

He added: “The keeper made a great save from one of my shots, and I didn’t think it was offside either.

“But the lineo called it, so there’s nothing you can do about it. I’ll take two and a good win to get us all up and running.

"I thought the lads looked strong, we’ve had a tough week, a lot of minutes in our legs during the week and then 45 today, so no injuries, which is always good, and it it was a good day at the office."

Fellow striker Danny Hylton was also on target, with a cool close range effort in the second period, as Collins said: "I managed to see the goal, it was a good finish, that’s what Danny does, he scores goals.

"I'm delighted for him, he had a bit of an on and off season last year, but he’s come back fit and strong and is off the mark."

Meanwhile, all four of Town's summer signings for run-outs, with Callum McManaman and Ryan Tunnicliffe playing the first half, with Martin Cranie and Brendan Galloway in action after the break.

Collins added: "They’ve all fitted in really well.

"They’re all good lads, they’ve all obviously got great quality and really good Championship experience and some Premier League experience, so that will only help us going forward."