Town trialist Oshilaja signs for Charlton

Hatters trialist Deji Oshilaja has signed for Town's Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old defender was a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer and featured in Luton's pre-season friendly against Basingstoke Town last Tuesday night.

However, he has now penned a two year deal with the Addicks, as boss Lee Bowyer said: “I'm delighted.

"He's another very good player. A leader, he was captain of his club last year so it's becoming a trend.

"Our defenders are all leaders and winners. He's a powerful boy and he can play all across the back.

"He's very good in all those positions across the back, he's versatile and that's something we need.

Oshilaja added: “Charlton is a great club with a great fanbase and I'm really excited to get going.

"I was here (The Valley) for the play-off semi-final and the atmosphere was buzzing then so I can't wait to get started."