Town trio earn international calls once more

Hatters trio James Collins, Simon Sluga and Luke Bolton have once again been selected for their countries’ upcoming international fixtures.

Collins, who netted his debut goal in the friendly win over Bulgaria last month, will join up with the Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifying games in Georgia and Switzerland on Saturday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 15.

Goalkeeper Sluga, also with one cap to his name, is in the Croatia squad to face Hungary in Split on Thursday, October 10, before heading to Cardiff to take on Wales on Sunday, October 13.

Meanwhile, Manchester City loanee Bolton joins up with England U20s who take on Italy at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Thursday, October 10, before returning for their match against Czech Republic at Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium on Monday, October 14.

The 19-year-old recently impressed in the Three Lions' match against Switzerland, setting up the winner in a 1-0 victory.

Speaking about the trio's selection, Town boss Graeme Jones said: "It’s been a different issue to deal with as obviously you want the players here, ideally, to work tactically with and prepare for Bristol City.

"We can’t because they've got other commitments, but I think when you’re working in the international environment as the three boys are, you take a lot, mentally, obviously to operate and compete at that level.

"So I think when they come back to Luton Town, they feel appreciative to be back here, but also know that they're competing at a really, really good level that can only benefit us."