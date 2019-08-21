Town turning to caffeine in a bid to improve second half starts

Hatters boss Graeme Jones is taking whatever measures he can in a bid to try and end his side's worrying habit of conceding early in the second half.

Last night’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday came after the visitors had enjoyed the better of the first period, only to concede eight minutes after the interval, Kadeem Harris netting what proved to be the winner.

Against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, they shipped two goals on 48 and 51, while during the 2-1 reverse at Cardiff, Aden Flint opened the scoring on 52 minutes.

The visitors went through a warm up in a bid to get themselves up for the second 45 at Hillsborough, while it wasn’t just on the field they were upping their preparation either.

Jones said: “I’ve recognised that at Cardiff, recognised that at West Brom and you’re probably aware, we had a half time warm-up, so it has been addressed.

"It’s been a strategy and we’ve spoken about caffeine hits at half time too.

"The goal was scored in the 54th minute, so it was not right after half time like the other day, but there is a correlation there that we’re trying to address.

“Tonight, it’s another one where Sheffield Wednesday didn’t win the game, we gave them the game.

"It’s a 0-0 and everybody goes home thinking it was a great away point.

"We’re getting punished for every little thing at the minute and until we change that by winning a game of football, that’ll keep happening.”

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie knows just how vital it is for his side to be switched on in those opening moments of the second half as they search for an opening league win of the campaign.

He said: "It’s just how you feel in yourself. A couple of half times we’ve come out a big sluggish and on Saturday, West Brom punished us for a six minute spell where we weren’t at it.

"He (Jones) just wants to try new stuff and he wanted us to do a warm up after Saturday, but just little things, little margins, like that.

"The start of the second half can cost you the game if you come out sluggish for the first few minutes.

"They might get a goal and then you can’t come back, so we just need to be aware of that."