Town youngster Pettit up for LFE Goal of the Month award

Midfielder nominated for his strike against Northampton

Luton youth team player Casey Pettit has been shortlisted for the LFE January Goal of the Month award.

The midfielder bagged his strike in the 90th minute against Northampton Town recently, superbly volleying into the top corner from a set-piece.

Pettit is up against Harry Anderson (Porstmouth), Charlie Ridge (Accrington Stanley), Joe Nightingale (Coventry City), Kyle Hurst (Birmingham City), Toby Holland (Swindon Town), Lewis Inglis (Lincolny City) and Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United).

The teenager is the second Town youngster to be nominated for a strike against Northampton Town this season, after Coree Wilson was shortlisted for his goal in the away game back in August.

Voting will remain open until noon on Wednesday, January 19, with the winner being decided via an online poll here.