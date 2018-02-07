Tractor Boy Downes is already loving his time at Luton

There was no wiping the smile off new Town signing Flynn Downes’ face after a wonderful debut for the Hatters against Exeter on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who moved to Kenilworth Road on loan until the end of the season during deadline day, was thrust straight in against Town’s promotion rivals.

Harry Cornick’s goal on 38 minutes was enough to ensure Downes’ first appearance ended in victory and on the experience, he said: “I loved it, absolutely loved it.

“The boys have been excellent with me, welcomed me and made me feel part of the team so that’s how I’m playing, I help the team.

“I thought all the boys were excellent, they all won their individual battles and to be fair, first half we could have had four or five.

“On another day we’ll easily get four or five. We made it tough for ourselves at the end, but we pulled through and got the win.”

Playing at the base of the diamond, Downes caught the eye from pretty much the opening whistle, showing an eagerness to receive possession and a fine array of passing too.

He continued: “When I get the ball I just give it to the front men and let them do their job as they were all beating their man.

“It’s all I do, but defensively, the boys were excellent. Obviously (Jayden) Stockley up top is a handful, but the boys dealt with him as we bossed it.”

Downes had started the season as a regular in the Tractor Boys squad, playing 12 times and making three starts in the Championship.

However, he hadn’t featured since November 28, so was determined to finish his season away from Portman Road.

He said: “Every youngster wants to be playing football, that’s the same for me.

“I want to be playing first team football, 23s is not the same, so I did want to get a loan move.

“It was a bit rushed at the end as I played 23s on Monday, and then after that, I went in the gaffer’s office and there was two days left until deadline day.

“He just said Luton and I was like, ‘yeah, get me there’.

“The gaffer, Mick McCarthy, said it would be a good club to go to, so I was straight down.”

It was Downes’ second experience of Kenilworth Road too having played in the Carabao Cup clash back in August.

That day helped make his mind up that Luton was the right club to join, saying: “Yes, definitely, that was one of the toughest games I’ve played.

“So I wanted to get over here and add to the team and help them.”

On his first taste of League Two football, Downes added: “There’s a few cuts and bruises, it’s similar to the Championship, but I loved it out there, loved it.

“Hopefully I play as many games as I can and get promotion, that’s the main aim.

“There’s a good vibe in the changing room now, so I’m loving it.”

“We’ve got a lot of depth in the squad, if someone does get injured, we’ve got good players coming in and that’s what every big team needs, need big squads, so yes.”

“Hopefully the gaffer keeps picking me and I can keep doing what I do, and impressing everyone.”