Tractor Boys win gives Jones food for thought ahead of Baggies clash

Hatters boss Graeme Jones believes that Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup has given him some real selection headaches for the upcoming Championship matches.

Jones made 11 changes in midweek against the Tractor Boys, with Lloyd Jones, Elliot Lee and Andrew Shinnie all scoring to reach round two.

Loan signings Izzy Brown, James Bree and Luke Bolton all started, while Brendan Galloway made his full debut, with Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, James Shea and Harry Cornick getting run-outs too.

With Town hosting West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and the going to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, Jones said: “We worked tactically on Sunday when I’m sure most teams were off and we worked tactically yesterday (Monday), and then we had a meeting about the tactical work that we’d done.

“So we gave the players every single chance to perform and get into the group that has been playing since the start of the season.

“I think we’ve added people to that group, and football have made those decisions out on the big pitch.

“I spoke at the end of the game about consistent football behaviour and I’ve seen that in four or five players, so that means you can trust them, and there were lots of positives.

“I think we’ve seen 23 players in the last three days now.

“I asked for players to be ready, we’ve prepared them tactically to be ready, in order to pick the best 18, in order to pick the best 11, and I won’t go away from that.

“I’ll analyse it, and we’re narrowing it down now, who in current form the best 18 are and the best 11, so I’m delighted with both exercises for that reason.”

Jones was more than happy with the opening 45 minutes in which Town led 2-0, and felt there were signs of the manner in which Luton won League One last term on display.

He added: “It was the manner in which we won, it wasn’t just long balls, and defending a deep block and see a game out, it was the style.

“I think the style was clear for everyone to see. It’s the first time we’ve had a real mixture of technical players and players that are physically capable on the pitch.

“That was the team I saw last season, that was the secret of success, some good technical players and some strong physical runners.

“Nobody talks about I’ve had to replace two full backs at this club who are Premier League players now, that’s not been easy.

“But overall I was really satisfied, certainly with the first 45 minutes.”