Transfer window to close early next season

Luton Town will have to ensure their summer shopping is done early next season after EFL clubs agreed to bring the deadline forward yesterday.

In previous years, the window has stayed open until the end of August, but the EFL announced yesterday after a vote by its members, it will now shut on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Luton could still sign players on loan up until August 31, and have an option in place to agree a permanent deal once the new window opens in January.

Meanwhile they could bring in players who aren’t registered and transfer players out to any league whose window is still open as EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “After discussing the options throughout the course of the last few months, I’m pleased that the matter has been determined by clubs ahead of the start of next season.

“This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of the month if required.”

There were further announcements too, with clubs agreeing to new guidelines about playing full strength teams in the final weeks of the season, so no sides gain what is deemed an unfair advantage with promotion or relegation at stake.

From the fourth Thursday in March, beginning this term, teams must select at least 10 outfield players who featured on the teamsheet for the league match before.

If a club breaches the new rules, they may be charged with a breach of Regulation 24 and the matter will be referred to a disciplinary commission.

Meanwhile, on the subject of artificial pitches, discussions will now continue ahead of the EFL’s AGM in June to determine if there is an appetite for either league-wide change or if there is an option to adopt the use of artificial pitches on a divisional basis.

The EFL have also confirmed that goal line technology, which was introduced into the Championship in 2017/18, will be in operation at this year’s League One and League Two semi-final play-offs, although Luton will be hoping that doesn't affect them.