Trio back in training as Hatters are almost at full strength

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has been handed a huge boost by having a virtually full-strength squad to choose from this week.

With Danny Hylton back at Barnsley on Saturday, he was joined in training this week by Elliot Lee, Lloyd Jones and Marek Stech, who have recovered from their various injuries.

After having a rare Tuesday night off this week, Jones said: “We’ve used it as a time to get everyone back at it and fit, so we’ve given them a bit of down time.

“Some have worked harder than others, but we’ve tried to get to a point today where we had the most available we’ve had for a long, long time.

“We’re almost back to full strength, so that’s very, very pleasing, both (Hylton and Lee) trained today, along with Lloyd Jones, so the only person we have out at the minute is Luke Berry.

“Everyone is fit and ready to go, everyone trained today so we’re very pleased. Marek’s back, Elliot Lee’s back, we were a lot stronger today.”

On Hylton, who came off the bench for the final 11 minutes during Town’s 3-2 defeat at Oakwell last weekend, Jones knows it’s crucial to bring Town's top scorer for the last seasons back carefully.

He said: “It’s good to have him back, he’s an important player for us.

“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t flog him and bring him back and play him and play him and play him, so that anything happens.

“We’ve still got to be cautious with him as it’s not a physical something, it’s just a neural thing which can come on.

“We’ve just got to make sure that he’s doing everything right and we’re doing everything right and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, when asked how close Luke Berry was to being available for selection after a knee injury suffered recently, Jones added: “We are closer, we’ve just got to be careful because sometimes when he really pushes things, then he gets stiffness, which is always going to happen as he’s had two injuries if you like.

“So what we’ve got to make sure is we’re not pushing him too hard, we’re safe so that he’s available for as much of the season as he possibly is.”