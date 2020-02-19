Tunnicliffe admits boos from Luton fans were 'not nice' but won't let criticism affect him

Midfielder promises to keep giving his all in battle against relegation

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe won't let the criticism he received from some sections of Hatters supporters recently affect his efforts to keep the club safe from relegation this season.

The summer signing, who arrived on a free transfer from Millwall, had come in for some stick during the 1-0 home defeat against Cardiff City recently, home fans cheering when he was substituted in the second half.

Tunnicliffe responded with a fine display during Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday and then went one better at the Riverside on Saturday, scoring the only goal as Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0.

When questioned if the reaction during the Bluebirds loss had given him any extra motivation to perform, he said: “No, I do exactly the same.

“It’s all about the three points, so everyone is entitled to their opinion.

“Boo me, cheer me, I’m going to put the shirt on if the gaffer picks me and try my hardest to win football games for the club.

“The fans have one view but if you ask my team-mates, they know I give 11 out of 10 every week, in terms of effort.

“If I’m not having a great game with the ball I’m still going to try and I’m sure every single one of them would like me on the team sheet because I’ll put my body on the line, I’ll try and run around.

“It’s obviously not nice but I don’t think I’ll let that affect me.”

Asked if his goal and displays over the last two matches will have silenced the critics, he said: “Probably not, but that’s football, that’s life and you can’t please everyone.

“Like I said, I’ll keep grinding and as long as the gaffer keeps believing in me, that’s the main thing, and I’ll try my hardest to keep us in the league.”

Boss Graeme Jones, who has used Tunnicliffe in all 33 of his side’s Championship matches this term, 30 of them from the start, was thrilled the former Manchester United youngster was on the scoresheet.

He said: “I can’t remember lots about it. Dan’s (Potts) whipped the ball in and Tunni says it’s come off his left foot.

“We try to get forward and score goals, I'm not somebody who sits in and tries to keep a clean sheet.

"So I’m delighted for Tunni because he’s taken a bit of stick, in my opinion, unfairly.

"He showed the character that’s in this football club.”

Team-mate Luke Berry also thought that Tunnicliffe showed just how important he was to the Town set-up, saying: “We know how important he is to the team, he’s been plugging away, been getting chances, and its come off from him really well today.

“He’s always working hard, his distances are great every game, and if he can add those goals into it as well, it’ll be brilliant.”

The last word went to Tunnicliffe though who gave a big vote of thanks to the superb 800 travelling fans, many of whom braved Storm Dennis to attend the fixture, adding: “It’s quite a big travelling set of fans.

“I’ve been really impressed since I’ve been at the club.

“We travelled up yesterday and it’s a long journey, but to reward them with the three points and send them back down happy, I’m sure that’s made their weekend, as well as ours.”