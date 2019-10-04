Tunnicliffe feels his best is yet to come for Luton

Despite making an impressive start to life at Kenilworth Road, midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe believes his very best is still yet to come.

The 26-year-old arrived in the summer after not being offered a new deal by Millwall and has been one of Luton’s stand-out performers in the Championship so far.

Tunnicliffe has played even single minute in the league, and on his individual displays, speaking before the Millwall game, he said: “I think I’ve done all right, there’s improvements to be made though.

“I’ve played eight games now, so I’m getting to grips with the tactical side of it, what the manager wants from me.

“I can improve a bit more, I’m happy with the way I’ve started, I’ve settled in quite well and performances have been okay.

“I’m looking to kick on now I get used to more things and try and step up performances, add a few more goals.

“I can’t sit here and say I’ve been excellent as I’ve not scored any goals, that’s something I think I can improve on.

“It’s a new club for me, so tactically I’m still getting little things wrong here and there, but the season is a month old now.

“I’m getting fitter, stronger, more tactically aware of what the boss wants, so I feel like tactically I can improve and I’m sure I will do.”

Luton’s fans certainly believe that the new signing’s outings have been a little more than okay, a number regularly singing his praises on social media.

Tunnicliffe admitted that will only help him in his bid to get even better, saying: “It’s massive to know you’ve got the fans on your side and they like what they see.

“It’s going to build my confidence, makes me want to perform for them even better, so it’s been good.

“I’m reading some of the comments when I tweet things after the game, and getting a lot of praise, so hopefully I can kick on and keep performing.

“They think I’ve been doing well, personally I feel I can get better, so hopefully I’m right.”

Town boss Graeme Jones is also thrilled with the manner in which the former Manchester United youngster has fitted in at the club.

He said: “He’s been a very good signing, I’m really, really happy with him.

“He’s had to change positions and showed his game intelligence and his understanding, which was far better than I ever gave him credit for.

“So, I really, really like where he is.”

Since joining, Tunniclife has been a major part of Town’s midfield, and is already a big fan of the role he has been tasked with.

He said: “I like it, I think the left side of diamond is tailor-made for my attributes really.

“I like to run, get about, press, get on the ball and try to make things happen, which is perfect for that.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I relish that, I like to run around, dig in for the team and let me off the leash and use my energy.”

Goals are definitely something the midfielder wants to add to his game though, not on target since last season when he scored in a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion during April.

He came close, sort of, to a first Town goal in the 3-0 defeat to Hull City, but has lofty ambitions for the campaign, saying: “I think the keeper made it look a bit better than it actually was.

“It was a bit weak, it would have crept in, but it was a bit soft.

“I’d like to add goals, I’ve not had a great goalscoring record, but everywhere I’ve been I’ve had chances.

“So it’s about taking your game to the next level and if I could chip in with, double figure goals is always the target for a midfielder, if I can chip in with that it will help the team.

“I’d like to think I’m more than just a person who can run around a lot, so that’s a personal goal of mine this year.”