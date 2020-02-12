Tunnicliffe has the 'support' of Hatters chief

Town boss believes midfielder can come through bad moment

Luton boss Graeme Jones has thrown his support behind Ryan Tunncliffe after the midfielder was jeered by Town’s supporters during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff City.

The 27-year-old summer signing from Millwall has been one of Jones’ first names on the team-sheet this term, playing in all 31 league matches, starting 28 of them.

However, ironic cheers greeted his substitution at the weekend though when he was replaced by Kazenga LuaLua with 12 minutes to go.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, when asked if had needed to pull him aside in training, Jones said: “No, he’s got my support, I think that’s all that matters.

“You get good and bad moments as a footballer and part of the test is to come through it.

“The only way you come through it is by playing well and winning games, so we’ve got another opportunity tomorrow night, him as well.”

When discussing his efforts against the Bluebirds on Saturday, Jones was quick to point out just how much the ex-Manchester United player had given to the cause, adding: "He was 1,050m high intensity in 78 minutes, which is a full match performance with 16 minutes go to.

“It’s a massive physical effort that people don’t see.”