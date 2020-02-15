Tunnicliffe scores as Hatters finally end away day misery with superb Boro win

Championship: Middlesbrough 0 Luton Town 1

What a difference a week makes.

This time last Saturday, the Hatters were suffering, unluckily so it must be said, their 21st defeat out of 31 this season, beaten 1-0 at home by Cardiff, dropping 10 points from safety, with many predicting a swift return to League One.

Wednesday night saw sparks of a revival, Sheffield Wednesday defeated 1-0 at Kenilworth Road, as the victory saw Town move off the bottom.

The main question remained though – could Town do it away from home, as they headed to one of the toughest grounds in the division to do so, the Riverside, where hosts Middlesbrough, although not pulling up any trees this term, were unbeaten since October 19, only losing three all term.

Defeat would have made it a club record 13 straight losses in all competitions on the road, with Town losing every single match in league and cup since beating Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on September 28.

However, 90 minutes later, then those fears were no longer, as Hatters fans and players were toasting a second successive victory and clean sheet, as their survival hopes are now seriously alive and kicking, just four points from the dotted line.

It was also a turnaround for match-winner Ryan Tunnicliffe, who was substituted to cheers from the home fans last weekend, but responded with a fine display in midweek and then popped up with the only goal of the contest on 17 minutes.

Town didn't just hang on from there either, as although stats will show they had 42 per cent of possession, Boro never seriously tested keeper Simon Sluga, failing to register a shot on target as he followed up his first clean sheet on Wednesday with a maiden shut out on the road.

With it being Luton's third game in seven days, boss Graeme Jones rung the changes, dropping both Izzy Brown and Glen Rea to the bench, the pair still only just returning from lengthy spells out with injuries.

Joining the duo was right back James Bree, with Harry Cornick missing out completely, as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luke Berry, Kazenga LuaLua and Martin Cranie came in.

The alterations saw Matty Pearson move out to right back, with Sonny Bradley and the returning Carter-Vickers in the middle, as it was Pearson who delivered an early cross for Berry to glance wide inside the opening five minutes.

Lewis Wing tried to replicate his strike on the opening night of the season back in August, firing well over, before Town had the lead on 17 minutes.

LuaLua found Dan Potts on the left, whose first time cross was met at the back post by Tunnicliffe with a fine angled left-footed volley back across Aynsley Pears for his maiden goal for the club and a first strike since April 6, 2019 when at Millwall.

The midfielder tried for ambitious second on the half hour, scuffing his first time 25-yarder from a corner wide, as Carter-Vickers couldn't quite connect with another Berry corner to make it 2-0.

Although Luton ended the first period under a slight modicum of pressure, they dealt with it expertly, Sluga showing good handling from one cross, while the back-line cleared their lines effectively when called upon.

After the break, Collins had a go from 20 yards after LuaLua pulled a free kick back to him, his effort charged down, but importantly, Town started on the front foot.

LuaLua then beat Hayden Coulson, putting the home full back on the deck and found the unmarked Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu loitering just outside the box, who skied his effort disappointingly over the top.

Mpanzu almost had far better luck with his next attempt, volleying goalwards from almost an identical position, the ball cannoning into Djed Spence's arm and away, referee Jarred Gillett not awarding the penalty.

Collins, who was proving a vital barrier inside his own area, followed up two blocks in the first half, by managing to deflect behind Wing's curling attempt that appeared destined for the top corner.

Town were dealt a blow with 20 to go, Potts forced off after an aerial collision, Bree on to cover at left back.

The hosts started to finally manage a continued spell in the ascendancy, bringing on the experienced front pair of Britt Assombalonga and Rudy Gestede to bolster their attacking power.

Boro should have levelled on 72 minutes, Coulson wriggling his way into the area and crossing, but Assombolanga got in front of his fellow sub to nod tamely over the bar from close range.

Jones beefed up Luton's midfield with both Rea and Brown on for the final 10 minutes and the pair helped Town assume a real air of authority during those closing stages, keeping the ball away from Sluga's goal for lengthy periods and pressing for a second themselves.

They might have made the advantage even great, Mpanzu firing well over from 25 yards after an excellent turn, but one was to prove enough on this occasion for Jones' side.

To make matters even better, results went for the visitors as well, Stoke City and next weeks' opponents Charlton both losing, while although Wigan and Huddersfield drew, it means Town are now just four points away and with momentum potentially shifting their way in the run-in.

Boro: Aynsley Pears, George Friend (C), Ashley Fletcher, Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Harold Moukoudi, Lukas Nmecha, George Saville (Britt Assombalonga 58), Lewis Wing, Djed Spence (Rudy Gestede 68), Hayden Coulson.

Subs not used: Tomas Mejias, Ryan Shotton, Marcus Tavernier, Ravel Morrison, Marvin Johnson.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Dan Potts (James Bree 71), Sonny Bradley (C), Matty Pearson, Martin Cranie (Glen Rea 76), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Luke Berry, Kazenga LuaLua (Izzy Brown 83), James Collins.

Subs not used: James Shea, Callum McManaman, Danny Hylton, Andrew Shinnie.

Booked: Cranie 38, Berry 42, Mpanzu 78.

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Attendance: 19,734