Tunnicliffe thrilled to grab 'bonus' winner at Boro as Luton end miserable away run

Midfielder's first goal for Luton enough to secure three points on the road

Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe felt it was a real bonus that his maiden strike for the club during the 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday was enough to end their lengthy search for an away win.

The 27-year-old was on target with 17 minutes gone, producing neat left-footed volley into the bottom corner after Dan Potts’ cross had been flicked on by a combination of Luke Berry and Boro defender George Friend.

It was Tunnicliffe’s first goal since April 6, 2019, when he was at Millwall, and ended the Hatters run of 12 straight defeats on the road in all competitions, plus saw them triumph at Boro for the first time since December 1972.

Speaking to the press, he said: “It was a great cross from Dan and we worked it well out towards him.

“I think Bezza’s got a little flick on it which could’ve put me off, it’s hit my toes and rolled in the bottom corner. I’ll take it as they come.

“It’s the three points that are the most important but it’s a bonus that I can score the goal that wins the game.”

After taking the lead, Town then restricted their hosts to very little in terms of clear-cut chances, keeper Simon Sluga not having a shot on target to deal with in his second successive clean sheet.

Boro even threw on strikers Britt Assombalong and Rudy Gestede during the second period to no avail, as Tunnicliffe continued: “I don’t think they had that many open chances, but I think that’s a credit to us as we worked really hard.

“When the ball drops at the edge of the box we got out to them as we knew they had capable shooters. Lewis Wing scored a couple in the week, so we had to be aware of him.

"When they brought through four or five strikers on at the end of the game you have to be disciplined, mark properly in the box and put your body on the line and that’s what we did, so they’re the rewards.

“They had a very strong bench but it’s a massive club, so we didn't fear it and dug in.

"When they brought a lot of strikers on it emptied their midfield, so if we could be composed, have a touch, then we could get the ball into the likes of Izzy (Brown), he can carry it up the pitch, Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) when was on, he's good at getting us up the pitch.

"So it's all about playing in the right areas, knowing when to have the extra pass and knowing when to put it in behind them.

"I think that was quite effective for us with Kaz and Collo (James Collins) up top.

“We had some chances at the start of the second half to go two or three up and you start to think is it going to be one of them days, when they start piling on the pressure?

"But we dug in, we held on and we go back down with three points.