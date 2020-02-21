Tunnicliffe wants Town to take survival matters into their own hands

Wins are required to cut the gap at the bottom

Hatters midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has urged his side to take matters into their own hands this season as they look at stay in the Championship for a second campaign.

Luton cut a gap which had been as wide as 10 points down to just four at the weekend by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Results also went for Town too, Wigan and Huddersfield both drawing, while Stoke and Charlton suffered defeats.

However, ahead of their trip to the Valley to take on an Addicks side who are six points better off than Luton, Tunnicliffe insists they shouldn’t be looking at teams around them too much in the relegation battle, rather focus on their own results.

He said: “We have to win our own games, that’s all we can control.

“If we keep winning games or picking up points, we can’t really bother what’s around us.

“As long as we keep our end of the bargain, then that’s all we can control.”

Town can go into the game with renewed confidence after a superb 1-0 away win on Saturday, courtesy of Tunnicliffe’s first goal for the club.

He felt it was a result that had been on the horizon, adding: "We have picked up performance-wise, we have been playing a lot better.

“We’ve been more competitive, especially away from home, so it has been coming.

“You can say that every week and if you don’t win, then it still keeps coming, so to come here and win at place like here is massive.

“The belief is there, we believe we can physically compete and do a three-game week, and it’s proven.

“Three points away from home at a place like this gives everyone a massive lift, especially after the win in midweek (over Sheffield Wednesday)."