Two new investors join the board at Luton Town

Luton Town have announced they will receive new investment after two life-long supporters joined the club as shareholders.

The first is Kailesh Karavadra, a senior member of Ernst and Young Accountants in the United States, who now lives in California and is managing partner of EY’s West Region Growth Markets.

He was born in Uganda and raised in both India and England, as most of Karavadra's childhood in this country was spent in Luton, and he still has many of his family living in the area.

The second addition is Rob Stringer, who is returning to the club’s board as a director.

The CEO of Sony Music Entertainment has been involved with the club for many years, most recently as a vice-president. and although he is based in New York, still attends many Hatters matches each season.

A statement on the club's website said: "The board are delighted that such luminaries in their own field are prepared to join us and invest in the club as we progress into the Sky Bet Championship."

However, Town have also confirmed that Mick Pattinson has left his position as an associate director, and has sold his shares in 2020.

The statement continued: "Mick deserves a lot of credit for standing up to be counted at the inception of 2020, and he played a significant part in persuading the administrators that we were suitable candidates and had the wherewithal to commit to and complete our stated objectives.

"Mick and his family are all life-long supporters, and we are delighted to report that we will continue to see them at games in the future."