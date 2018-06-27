Tykes declare a profit on Pearson’s switch to Luton

Barnsley have revealed they made a profit on defender Matty Pearson’s move to Luton Town yesterday.

The 24-year-old, who spent just one season at Oakwell, penned a three year deal with the Hatters, as the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

He joined the Tykes in the summer of 2017 from Accrington Stanley for a fee reported to be in the region of £500,000, but only made 19 appearances in total.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Reds CEO Gauthier Ganaye hinted at a sell-on clause as part of the deal too, saying: “We’ve made the decision as Matty is wanting this season to play week in, week out, which we can understand and we were happy to help him satisfy that need as well as protecting ourselves as a club.

“Despite him being here just a short time, Matty was a great lad around the club and we feel this is a mutually beneficial move.

“It was in our interests as a club to get a good deal, which we certainly have done by making a profit on the player and also retaining an interest in his future.”