'Unique' Bielsa can be ranked alongside Guardiola and Klopp

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa can be viewed in a ‘unique category’ of current managers by his peers alongside the heavyweight duo of Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp according to Hatters chief Graeme Jones.

The 64-year-old Argentine has managed all over the world, including spells in his homeland, plus Mexico, Spain, Italy, France and now England, while also taking charge of the Argentinian and Chile national sides at World Cup Finals.

He led his country to Olympic gold in 2004, and has won trophies and plenty of plaudits during his near enough 30-year career.

Jones has seen first hand just how he goes about his business too after witnessing a presentation done by Bielsa when he was assistant to Roberto Martinez for the Belgian national side.

He said: “I’m fully area of his team’s capabilities and I think Marcelo Bielsa is in a unique category as coaches worldwide study his method of work.

“There’s not many coaches who have got that kind of level of interest and quality, Pep Guardiola’s maybe one of them, Jurgen Klopp now.

“I was fortunate enough when I was assistant coach with the Belgium national team, Marcelo Bielsa on his way to taking the Lille job, he did a presentation for the Belgian FA in Brussels.

"He spoke in Spanish, it was translated in Dutch and French, and I was the only Englishman in the audience.

“He was showing videos of his work, so I’ve got an insight into what he does and I’ve got absolute respect for him.”

Bielsa is now in his second season at Elland Road, having seen Leeds miss out promotion to the Premier League last term after suffering a play-off defeat to Derby County.

He has led the Whites to third place this campaign, on the back of a solid defence, United having kept eight clean sheets from their opening 16 games.

Although Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is out injured, Bielsa can still call upon some real attacking quality like Patrick Bamford though, as Jones added: "He’ll test us, he’ll play behind our back-line and he tries to stretch the game for Leeds, create space in front.

"I think Bamford was seven million, but he’s a Premier League player, that’s what this league brings.

"We need to relish it though, we need to look forward to it and I’m sure we will.