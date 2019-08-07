Vassell injury record had been a concern to Hatters chief

The injury record of Birmingham striker Isaac Vassell, who is expected to join Cardiff ahead of the transfer window closing, had proved a concern to Luton boss Graeme Jones.

Vassell was snapped up by the Hatters from Truro City in July 2016, netting 16 goals in 55 games during his time at Kenilworth Road.

He was sold to the Blues for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, but has only played 24 times while at St Andrews, suffering two serious injuries.

With that in mind, Jones said: “If he does go to Cardiff, then that’s Cardiff’s problem now.

“He’s someone that you’re always concerned with, he did his cruciate and had another operation, on I think it was his thigh, so he ends up spending the best part of 18 months out.

“I think he’s trained during the whole of pre-season, but there’s nothing like a player in a groove who’s robust, you know that they’re going to be able to come in and hit the ground running.

“So I think, by all reports, he’s a top character and a good professional, so I’m sure he’ll be fine wherever he goes.”

Although the Bluebirds appear clear favourites to land the 25-year-old, Town’s efforts aren’t completely over either, as when asked if the deal was dead, Jones said: “You never know in football, but I think Cardiff have financially gone out on a limb for him, so that’s just how it is.

“He’s obviously someone we liked as a player, because we know him really well at the club and he’s got that pace and that penetration that we’re looking for.

“There’s other players out there, we just need to see if we can get down that list, you never know in football.”