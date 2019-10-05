VIDEO: Watch Luton Town legend Mick Harford score a stunner at Derby

The Hatters haven't won too many times on their trips to Derby County over the years, three times in fact, but one of them came courtesy of a Mick Harford stunner back in December 1988.

Picking the ball up outside the area the striker, who led the club to the League One title last year, rifled the ball into the top corner to seal a 1-0 old Division One success.

With Harford now back in his role as head of recruitment at Kenilworth Road, working closely with manager Graeme Jones, on whether he had mentioned it in the build-up to Town's trip this weekend, Jones said "No, he hasn’t, it’s not like the legend to score an important goal, is it?

“He hasn’t though, which is typical Mick, he's got no ego at all.

"I think he might have forgotten though as he hasn't mentioned it!

"It would have been at the old Baseball Ground, which I had the privilege of playing at, that was a different atmosphere, let's put it like that."