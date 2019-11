After Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, in which Luton boss Graeme Jones admitted he felt 'let down' by some of his players, the Town chief may well make changes for this weekend's clash at Reading.

But who should they be for the trip to Madejski Stadium? It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes and select the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting below. Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.