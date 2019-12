After Saturday's 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford, Luton boss Graeme Jones faces a real selection dilemma for this weekend's absolutely crucial home clash against fellow relegation strugglers Wigan Athletic.

But who should be in the side for the encounter at Kenilworth Road? It's time to put yourself into the manager's shoes and select the team you think should take to the field, by ticking one player in each position when voting below. Results will be revealed on Saturday morning.