Warnock pleased with Cardiff character in Luton win

Cardiff City chief Neil Warnock was relieved to finally his side just had enough to see off Luton 2-1 at the weekend.

The Hatters thought they had done enough to pick up a point after Matty Pearson cancelled out Aiden Flint’s opener with five minutes to go,

However, former Town attacker Isaac Vassell popped in stoppage time to win it, as Warnock said: “I thought the lads showed a lot of character.

“We had five debutants, but they grew into the game and a goal was really needed to dampen Luton’s enthusiasm.

“We had enough chances to score and make it a bit comfortable - but all credit to them - they kept going and took their one opportunity and made it hard work.

“The fans have gone home happy and they were brilliant again. The supporters never fail to amaze me.”

Warnock’s substitutions also paid off impressively as two of his changes, Junior Hoilett and Vassell combined to break Town hearts.

The experienced Cardiff chief added: “Junior came on, looked positive and produced a great ball for Isaac to finish and it wasn’t just a scorer’s goal: with his first touch he ran 40/50 yards to close somebody down, then somebody else.

“I just feel there’s something in Isaac. He’s had a bad injury, which anybody can have, but he’s still got a lot to learn and a lot to prove.

“The same as young Gavin (Whyte) - I thought he did well for his first home game and Robert (Glatzel) and Alex Smithies played well too, so it was a pleasing day.

“Aden has got the know-how of a striker in the opposition box: he always seems to find the ball and you can’t really coach it - he goes into the right areas and it was nice for him to chip in like that.

“There’s massive pluses and the dressing room is really buzzing.”