Town defender Sonny Bradley has become an internet star after a video of him reacting theatrically to a push in last night's 1-0 win at Bradford City went viral.

Late in the game, when substitute Dan Potts had been cleaned out in an aerial challenge by Lewis O'Brien, the diminutive on-loan Hudderfield Town youngster then pushed Bradley in the chest, who reacted hilariously, with an online video earning thousands of views and retweets by the likes of Soccer AM.