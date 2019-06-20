WATCH: Luton hammer five past Boro in their last meeting at Kenilworth Road

Luton certainly wouldn't mind a repeat of the last time they hosted Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters running out thumping 5-1 winners back in October 1994.

Then in what was the new Division One, the second tier of English football, in front of 8,412 supporters, visiting striker Paul Wilkinson thundered a header into his own net to get Town up and running, while John Hartson flicked on for Dwight Marshall to make it 2-0.

It got even better for Hatters and even worse for Willkinson before half time, the Boro frontman deflecting David Preece's volley into his own net as the hosts ran riot.

There was no stopping Luton after the break too as they walked in a fourth, Marshall tapping home from Harton's pass, before the striker had his goal, hammering a brilliant angled drive into the roof of the net.

Boro did have consolation late on, Derek Whyte beating Jurgen Sommer from close range, but it was far too little too late.

Hatters: Jurgen Sommer, Julian James, Marvin Johnson, Gary Waddock, Mitchell Thomas, Trevor Peake, Paul Telfer, Ceri Hughes, John Hartson, David Preece, Dwight Marshall.