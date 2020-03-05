Wayne Rooney reveals having a temper tantrum after Derby's defeat to Luton

England's record goalscorer admits seeing red in the dressing room

Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney admits he 'absolutely erupted' after Derby County's 3-2 defeat at Kenilworth Road recently.

The 34-year-old had scored his first goal for the Rams as the visitors took a 63rd minute lead during the Championship clash back in January, only for Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu to equalise four minutes later.

Donervon Daniels then put Town ahead, before Chris Martin levelled with five to go, but Derby defender Jayden Bogle immediately put through his own net as the Hatters triumphed.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Rooney revealed he hadn't taken the defeat very well afterwards, saying: "I am still trying to learn how to control it (temper) now.

“It came into play a couple of weeks ago when we played Luton away.

“I went in the dressing room and I absolutely erupted. I had to take myself away before I went too far.

"I took myself into the shower area and had a few seconds to myself.”