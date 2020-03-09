Wigan boss Cook thought Latics deserved to beat Luton

Athletic chief felt hosts shaded contest at DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook felt his side had deserved to claim all three points against Luton at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

A low quality affair saw the Latics go closest, with Joe Garner’s header saved by Simon Sluga in the second half, Town's keeper then making an absolutely stunning stop from Michael Jacobs in stoppage time.

Town only had one tame Glen Rea effort in response throughout the 90 minutes, as Cook said: “Was it a fair result? No, I thought we shaded it.

“What little good chances created on the day came from us, and in terms of possession and intent we were the team trying to win the game.

“On that basis, I would suggest we deserved to win the game, given the form we're in - but they're also in form.

"They came with a game-plan to possibly frustrate us, and grow into the game, and maybe seize an opportunity late on if we were going to be gung-ho in our pursuit of winning it.

"I'm sure both managers will have different views on that, but the reality is we both get a point.

“I never felt we were in much danger of losing the game, it was whether we could win it and unfortunately we just didn’t manage to get that goal that would have sent everyone home very happy.

“Fair credit to Luton. They came with a game plan to frustrate us and to stifle the game, if you be truthful.

“You can fully understand them doing that and wait for the frustration to grow.

“It was never a game with many chances and I always felt if any team was going to win, it was going to be ourselves; Garner with the header and Jacobs with the good chance late on.

“It was never looking anything other than a 0-0 draw. It is four clean sheets on the bounce for us, which in this league is fantastic going.”

Although the result kept Wigan six points clear of Luton, Cook doesn’t the relegation picture will become any clearer until late April, as he added: “The league is going to go a long way down to the wire and teams are fighting for their lives at the bottom.

“Everyone is having that emotion of one week thinking you are going to be safe and the next week not. Until that day comes, nobody will know.

“This is such a tough league - one minute you think you're doing something, the next someone else is and it changes.

"That's football, there's nine games to go, and with nine games to go - especially for the teams at the bottom - points are like goldust.

"You've got to grab them whenever you can.”