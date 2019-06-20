Winger eyes Wigan clash as Luton's Championship fixtures are almost out

Luton find out who they start their Championship campaign against this morning when the eagerly-awaited fixtures are announced at 9am.

The Hatters will be playing in the second tier of English football for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign after winning League One last term.

They are in with a host of big names, including Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town, who were all relegated from the Premier League.

It doesn’t stop there for Luton, as Derby County, Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion all remain in the Championship, plus the likes of Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough too.

All eyes will also be on the date Town take on Stoke City, after former manager Nathan Jones left Kenilworth Road for the Potters in January.

New signing Callum McManaman will be checking out when his first trip back to the club who released him in the summer will be though, saying “I’m looking forward to playing Wigan again.

“Obviously the gaffer will as well, that will be a good one, but I’m more looking forward to getting involved at home, at Kenilworth Road.

“I’m looking forward to all the games really as I can’t wait to get going.”