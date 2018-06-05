Wycombe equaliser was the highlight for former Luton skipper

Coming off the bench to start Town’s amazing comeback at Wycombe Wanderers last season was the highlight of former Luton defender Scott Cuthbert’s campaign.

The captain had replaced Alan McCormack in the first half with the Hatters trailing 1-0, and then scored in the dying stages, quickly followed up by James Collins’ winner.

So to come on and score that goal at a vital time, that was certainly the moment that sticks out for me. Scott Cuthbert

Speaking about the moment, Cuthbert, who was released by Luton last month and has since signed for Stevenage, said: “I think certainly the Wycombe one, this year was special in terms of I’d been sent off the week before (against Swindon), I’d had a bad game and we’d been beaten.

“I get put on the bench, I know the manager wasn’t happy with me, I don’t think anyone was happy with me, I wasn’t happy with myself.

“So to come on and score that goal at a vital time, that was certainly the moment that sticks out for me.”

When asked which was the game when he thought Town would definitely achieve their goal of promotion this term, Cuthbert added: “Exeter away, as the first half an hour, they battered us.

“We couldn’t get to grips with them, and the game was a right, hard game for the first half an hour. Good teams just kind of soak that up and go on and take that pressure and go and score a goal at important times and that’s what we did.

“We ended up winning that 4-1 and it ended up looking a very comfortable game, but when you look back it was a tough, tough game.

“I remember coming off and talking to the lads, I thought, ‘we’re good enough to go all the way here, we’ve got a good enough squad, we’ve got the belief, got that bit of grit and aggression and know-how which was maybe lacking last year.’

“I always felt from there on in, that we’d be there or thereabouts.”