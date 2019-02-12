Young Hatters squad head to Waders in Beds Senior Cup

Luton will send a youthful development squad to Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town in the Beds Senior Cup semi-final this evening.

Only Arthur Read, Jake Peck, Connor Tomlinson and Josh Neufville have first team experience, while the likes of Avan Jones, Callum Nicolson and Sam Beckwith are all included too.

With youth team boss Inigo Idiakez currently acting as interim first-team coach, Dan Walder will be in charge of the side at Langford Road, where kick-off is 7.45pm.

Admission prices are £8 for adults and £5 concessions.

Town squad: Tiernan Parker, Avan Jones, Lewis Swindells, Sam Beckwith, Toby Byron, Jake Peck, Arthur Read, Drew Richardson, Josh Neufville, Connor Tomlinson, Jonas Kalonda, Josh Boorn, Callum Nicolson, Jameson Horlick, Tra Lucas.