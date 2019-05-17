Youngster Tomlinson let go by the Hatters

Luton have decided to release young attacker Connor Tomlinson after he finished his scholarship at Kenilworth Road.

The striker had impressed for the youth team during his time with Town, becoming the club's youngest ever player when aged 15 years and 199 days old, he came on as a substitute in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win at Gillingham in August 2016.

He made one appearance this term in the same competition, but new Hatters boss Graeme Jones hasn't offered him or fellow academy players Toby Byron and Drew Richardson pro deals.

The trio join Rico Greco, James Holden and Lewis Swindells in departing, with latter trip having already left during their first year.

Second-year scholars defender Corey Panter, who was on the bench for the League One run-in, midfielder Jake Peck and goalkeeper Tiernan Parker have been offered development contracts.