Holders Stevington out of Britannia Cup

Stevington’s defence of the Britannia Cup faltered at the first hurdle with a 5-2 defeat away at Flitwick Town on Saturday. Braces from Philip Matthews and Florin Filimon plus a strike from Ben Lee-Phillips brought up the Town nap hand to do the damage against a brace in reply from Kieran Souter.

Whilst last season’s beaten finalists Caldecote were also to fall at the first hurdle when beaten 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out at Wilstead after 90 minutes play had saw the sides deadlocked at 2-2, Paul Jones and Leigh Reynolds netting for the home side against Caldecote replies via Jack Miller and Harry Lovely.

Perhaps the shock result of the day came at Weston Park where hosts Wootton Blue Cross were beaten 4-0 by Marston Shelton Rovers. Nick Skolsky with a brace plus goals from Harry Murray and Harry Baker took the Rovers to victory. Whilst for Cranfield United it was a 3-0 home win over AFC Oakley M&DH, Luis Adrien netting twice and Delroy Phillps once.

Joining these sides in round two will be AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College who claimed a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win at Riseley Sports after 90 minutes had seen the sides level at 1-1 – Mike Stephenson netting for the Town and Josh Poole replying for the home side.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

With league leaders Houghton Athletic sitting the afternoon out the Christmas number one spot is now in the hands of Meltis Albion after a lone goal from Asa Garlick took them to a 1-0 home win over Sundon Park Rovers to extend their winning ways to seven games. Whilst fourth place Elstow Abbey retained their unbeaten ways with a 3-1 home victory over Luton Leagrave AFC. Travis Joseph, Glenn Tumulty and Daniel Jeffries were on the Abbey scoresheet against a lone reply from Tjay Briggs.

The biggest victory of the day however went to Caldecote Reserves who chalked up a 5-1 home win over CS Rovers. Carl Heath with a brace plus single goals from James Whitmore, Garry Allum and Nicky Albone was only replied to once by Rovers Tom Taylor. Whilst just a goal behind them were Atletico Europa who are now unbeaten in their last six starts after netting a 4-1 home win over the yet to win away Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Paddy Alimanji with a brace plus Abuki Sulyman and Faysel Birhanu on target for Europa against a lone Rovers reply from Lorenzo Jordan.

Elsewhere, St Joseph ( Saturday) returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at M&DH Clapham Sports. Simon Richards netting all three goals against a lone M&DH reply from Matt Knapp. Whilst the fixtures AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves v Unite MK Reserves and Clifton v Black Swan (Luton) were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.