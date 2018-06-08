Huge turnout for AFC Dunstable tournament

The AFC Dunstable youth tournament held at the weekend was another huge success with more than 100 teams taking part.

Scouts from Tottenham, Norwich City, MK Dons and Northampton Town were in attendance as the U10 competition was won by AFC Dunstable Whites.

U14 winners: Directional CIC

The youngsters beat Wixham Wanderers Blues (1-0), Luton Allstars Dragons (5-0) and Dunstable Town Youth (5-0), also drawing 0-0 with Dunstable Town Lions and then losing 1-0 to Luton United, before seeing off Flitwick Eagles Blues in the final.

In the U11s, AFC Dunstable Whites made it through to the final, after wins over Luton Celtic (1-0), Creasey FC (1-0) and Tattenhoe Reds (2-1), before losing to Great Linford Bulldogs (3-0) and drawing 1-1 with AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

However, they were then defeated by Newport Pagnell Jaguars.

The U12 finals saw Woburn & Wavendon Tornadoes victorious after seeing off Cheshunt Blues.

In the U13s Saturday tournament, Luton Allstars Spartans were triumphant, as they enjoyed group stage wins over Cockfosters Pumas (3-0) and Newport Pagnell Panthers (4-0), plus draws against Bishop’s Stortford Green and AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Cambridge City won the U13s Sunday event, while in the U14s, guest side Directional CIC, who are a company looking to inspire the young generation through sport, were victorious.

They enjoyed group stage wins over AFC Dunstable (4-0), Bedford Park Rangers Jaguars (2-0), Cranfield Colts (1-0), Chars Youth (1-0) and lost 1-0 to Luton Allstars Phantoms.

Meanwhile, the U15s tournament saw AFC Rushden & Diamonds come out on top.