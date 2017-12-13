In-form Wootton go second in the Bedfordshire League

Wootton Blue Cross sit in second spot in the Bedfordshire League after they took their winning away run up to five games on Saturday.

They secured a a 1-0 victory at Marston Shelton Rovers who, of course, ground share at Wootton’s Weston Park complex.

Caldecote Res v Wilstead Res. Picture: David Kay PNL-171213-110259002

Dale Armitage netted the all important goal to continue Wootton’s progress in the Premier League supported by Sportsform.

Now up into fourth are Flitwick Town who took their unbeaten sequence to four games with a 7-2 home victory over bottom of the table Renhold United. Daniel Stafford led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the Town scoresheet by Chris Howells, Phil Matthews, Joe O’Donnell and Michael Kemp against a brace in reply from United’s Gary Watson.

Ickwell & Old Warden recorded win number four on the bounce with a 4-1 home success over Stevington. Scott Alleyne and Lee Threadgold both netted twice against a lone reply from Aaron Hewitt.

AFC Oakley M&DH were 1-0 home winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College thanks to a goal from Jack Hadden and Sharnbrook had to thank Joe McDonagh for scoring in each half to take them to a 2-0 home win over Kempston Rovers Development.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Quarter-Finals

Crawley Green Reserves duly placed their name in the hat for the last four draw by emerging the 3-2 victors at Wilstead. Graham Clarke with a brace plus a single strike from Tom Barnett only being replied to by goals from Colin Marshall and Kevin Butler.

Caldecote will not be joining them after they were beaten 6-1 at South Midlands League Langford. Jake Wallace netting their lone goal.

The other two ties, Cranfield United v Ampthill Town and Totternhoe v Shefford Town & Campton fell foul to frozen pitches.

Division One supported by O’Neills

For leaders Totternhoe Reserves it was an extension of their unbeaten record to 11 games with a 3-2 victory at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Calum Burgess, Adam Worthington and Tom Howson were on their scoresheet against home replies via Tom Cookman and Tyler Ingram.

Whilst now in second are Riseley Sports who netted their fifth home win on the bounce in ending Cranfield United Reserves’ eight game unbeaten run with a 3-1 victory. Sam Harrison, Jay Willett and James Crooke were on the home scoresheet against a lone reply from United’s Andre Anderson.

Also climbing the table and now in third spot are AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves who took their unbeaten ways to six games with a 3-1 home win over Shefford Town & Campton Reserves. Kurtis Alleyne, Michael Sexton and Paul Obuch from the penalty spot were replied to once by Jordan Greenwood for the visitors.

All of which means now down into fourth are Wixams after they were beaten 4-1 at Cople & Bedford SA who were recording their first home win of the season. Ollie Hughes with a hat-trick and a single strike from Ashlee Banton marked the home scoresheet against a lone reply via Gareth White.

However, the top scorers of the day were Lea Sports PSG who won 5-1 at bottom of the table Meltis Albion. Joe Hennem with a brace was joined on the PSG scoresheet by an own goal plus strikes from Ryan Darby and Alex Bailey to bring up the nap hand against a lone Albion reply from Akeem Lendor.

Over at Groveside it was a 0-0 draw between the hosting Henlow who are still awaiting their first home win of the season, and the visiting Flitwick Town Reserves who extended their unbeaten record to five games.

The scheduled game The 61 FC Luton Reserves v Sandy was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Division Two

With leaders Henlow Reserves sitting the afternoon out their lead is now down to just two points after Bedford Albion climbed up into second with a 4-0 home win over CS Rovers to take their home unbeaten run up to five games. Adam Wodecki, Josh Emmerton, Cameron Cain and Ryan Kelly all found the back of the net to jump them on goal difference above third place Renhold United Reserves who were the 3-2 home victors over Elstow Abbey. Michael France with a brace including one from the penalty spot plus Jamie Lovell netted the United goals against Abbey replies via Matt Poulton and Billy Mills.

Just two points behind United in fourth are Wilstead Reserves who, thanks to goals from Luke Prietzel and Robert Lilley, were the 2-0 winners at Caldecote Reserves.

Also enjoying themselves on the road were AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves who won 3-1 at Wixams Wanderers. Bradley Duffet, Justin Muircroft and James Grandidge saw their goals only replied to once by Wanderers Khy Cyrus.

Sundon Park Rovers duly took their unbeaten run up to six games with a 3-2 home victory over Houghton Athletic. Nick Buttigieg netted twice and Ethan Tenn once against Athletic replies via Antony Neeves and Gavin Watson. Following three straight defeats Atletico Europa stopped the rot when sharing the spoils from a 1-1 home draw against Westoning. Paddy Alimanji their goalscrorer against one in reply from Sam Roberts.

Alas for bottom of the table Luton Leagrave AFC it’s now 14 games since they last tasted victory after falling to a 2-3 home defeat against Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Darrel Mills netted both of their goals against Rovers strikes from Garry Russon twice and Dale Malciw once.

Division Three

With morning second placers Harlington having their game at Shefford Town & Campton A frozen off leaders Kempston Athletic now find themselves six points clear following their 5-3 victory at Bedford Albion Reserves to end the Albion’s unbeaten home record. Craig Damon with a hat-trick and Lee Leonard with a brace brought up the nap hand against home replies via Brandon Hung, Craig Hanna and Kieran Henson.

Harlington duly lost their second spot which is now occupied by Clifton who retained their unbeaten home ways and chalked up win number four on the bounce with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Flitwick who were enduring their fifth straight defeat. Dylan Donaldson and Charlie Watson were on the home scoresheet with Neil Hannam netting for the visitors.

Now up into fourth spot are Lidlington United Sports who won 4-1 at Sandy Reserves. Dale Crocker with a brace plus Tom Staples and Edward Janes on the United scoresheet against a lone home reply via Liam Brophy.

However, the top scorers of the day were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A who ran out 6-3 home winners over bottom of the table Wootton Village. Giovianni Moscarito leadleding the way with four goals and was joined on the Town scoresheet by strikes from Steven Capener and Kudzai Madzivianyika against Village replies via Dan Smith twice and Shaun Quinn once.

Elsewhere, Caldecote A were the 2-0 home winners over Flitwick Town A thanks to a brace of goals from Tony Norman.

The scheduled game between Black Swan and Stevington Reserves failed to beat the weather.